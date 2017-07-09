Chicopee Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

July 9, 2017 8:30 AM
CHICOPEE (CBS) — A 21-month-old boy was found safe after State Police said he was taken by his father after a violent domestic assault, prompting them to issue an Amber Alert.

Little Jandel Calcorzi was described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, about 2’6″ tall, and weighing 50 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and diaper.

child1 Chicopee Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Jandel Calcorzi. (Massachusetts State Police)

State Police said he was taken from his mother’s home on Springfield Street by his father, Joshua Calcorzi, around 1:15 a.m.

man2 Chicopee Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Joshua Calcorzi.(Massachusetts State Police)

Joshua Calcorzi, 24, was described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, around 5’8″ and 145 lbs, and has tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark-colored basketball shorts.

man1 Chicopee Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Joshua Calcorzi.(Massachusetts State Police)

The Amber Alert was cancelled around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, when State Police said they had found Jandel safe and in good health, and taken Joshua Calcorzi into custody.

Both were located in Newington, Connecticut.

