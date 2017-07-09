Chicopee Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

CHICOPEE (CBS) — A 21-month-old boy was found safe after State Police said he was taken by his father after a violent domestic assault, prompting them to issue an Amber Alert.
Little Jandel Calcorzi was described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, about 2’6″ tall, and weighing 50 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and diaper.
State Police said he was taken from his mother’s home on Springfield Street by his father, Joshua Calcorzi, around 1:15 a.m.
Joshua Calcorzi, 24, was described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, around 5’8″ and 145 lbs, and has tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark-colored basketball shorts.
The Amber Alert was cancelled around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, when State Police said they had found Jandel safe and in good health, and taken Joshua Calcorzi into custody.
Both were located in Newington, Connecticut.