BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been much mulling amongst republicans over the Senate bill after the CBO stated McConnell’s initial proposal would cause 22 million Americans to lose insurance by 2026. The democrats are pushing health care for all, and with the ending of an entitlement program that was only successful once last century, it may prove hard to get the repeal. Will a repeal and replace be the outcome or perhaps nothing at all?

Originally broadcast July 7th, 2017.