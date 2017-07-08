Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Deserve The Max’ So Get The Brinks Truck Ready

BOSTON (CBS) – NBA free agents have been cashing in this offseason. And Isaiah Thomas plans to do the same a year from now.

The all-star Celtics guard, who hasn’t been shy about his financial desires in the past, told CSNNE Friday night that he is aiming for a max contract next year when he hits free agency.

Thomas will make $6.2 million this season before his contract is up.

“I’m a max guy. So I deserve the max,” Thomas told CSNNE. “We’ve got to just continue to take care of business on the court and let the cards fall where they may. But I’m happy for all the guards and all the other guys getting their money because they deserve it. My time is coming. They know they’ve got to bring the Brinks truck out.”

Thomas has referenced his Brinks truck full of cash in the past, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub in January he actually enjoys the point guard’s sense of humor about it.

“I think it’s funny,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. “He has a very charismatic sense of humor; he’s a funny kid and he makes me laugh when I see stuff like that.”