Thousands Expected As Inaugural Boston Pizza Festival Gets Underway

July 8, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Boston Pizza Festival

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Boston in search of the perfect slice of pizza.

More than 20 pizza vendors from around the city and as far away as Italy have set up shop outside City Hall on Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Boston Pizza Festival.

pizza3 Thousands Expected As Inaugural Boston Pizza Festival Gets Underway

Boston Festival 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Between slices, visitors can learn how to make pizza from experts of the craft and watch pie-tossing performances from pizza acrobats.

Vendors will make their pizza in 30 hand-crafted ovens supplied for the event. The celebration was inspired by a popular festival held every year in Naples, Italy.

pizza1 Thousands Expected As Inaugural Boston Pizza Festival Gets Underway

(WBZ-TV)

Organizers say they have sold more than 8,000 tickets for the Boston festival so far. They expect it to continue as an annual event.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

