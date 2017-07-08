Celtics @ 7: Gordon Hayward Heads To Boston While Avery Bradley Departs

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a busy week for the Boston Celtics, from agreeing to terms with top free agent target Gordon Hayward from the Jazz on a four-year, $128 million deal, to trading fan-favorite and two-time All-NBA Defensive team guard Avery Bradley and bidding farewell to big man Kelly Olynyk to make room for Hayward’s contract.

Oh, and star guard Isaiah Thomas spoke up yet again about his desire to be a max player when he hits the market next summer.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman broke down the latest on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, focusing on Hayward’s true motivation to join the C’s, how the All-Star fits in with his new club, whether Danny Ainge traded the right guy in Bradley as opposed to Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart, and how new forward Marcus Morris from the Pistons will help Brad Stevens’ group.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix joined the program to hit on those issues, as well as what Ainge will do next to bolster the squad, particularly on the glass.

Enjoy the extended “Celtics @ 7” podcast above.