Rockland Uber Driver Charged With Drunk Driving

ROCKLAND (CBS) – An Uber driver was charged with drunk driving after passengers said he nearly crashed several times in Rockland.
A Rockland officer was flagged down Monday just after 2 p.m.
The man told police he asked the driver to stop so he and another passenger could get out of the car.
Officers found the grey sedan a short distance away on Pleasant Road.
The driver, 38-year-old Shawn Tilton of Brockton, failed sobriety tests and showed signs of intoxication, police said.
He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.