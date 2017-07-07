WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
Terry Francona Has Heart Procedure, Will Miss All-Star Game

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer July 7, 2017 11:06 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage the American League All-Star team after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

Manager Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians reacts prior to game three of the American League Divison Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a “day or two.”

The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona’s withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland’s coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.

Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.

