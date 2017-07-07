WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Ramirez Home Runs Lift Sox Past Rays 8-3

July 7, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) — Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Friday night.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

Odorizzi gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has allowed a homer in 13 consecutive appearances, which ties Jesse Chavez of the Los Angeles Angels for the longest streak in the majors this season.

Wilson Ramos got his 10th RBI over his last six games on a double and Brad Miller added a run-scoring single in the fourth as the Rays got within 5-2.

Miller, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after missing 27 games with a right hip injury, had two hits and drew two walks.

The Rays had runners on second and third with one out in the second but ran themselves out of the inning after Mallex Smith bunted. Ramos was thrown out retreating to third base before Miller was tagged out during a rundown between second and third.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but failed to score when third baseman Deven Marrero made a nice back-hand grab of Ramos’ hard one-hopper to start a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts, hit on the right hand by a pitched ball Thursday, didn’t play but might return this weekend.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash (broken left foot) is no longer using crutches. … INF Tim Beckham (left ankle) went on the 10-day disabled list.

MULTI-TASKING

Rays first-round draft pick Brendan McKay will be a starting pitcher, DH and first baseman for Class A Hudson Valley. “The other day we sat down and mapped out a schedule,” McKay said. “Their willingness to do it shows a lot.” McKay received a signing bonus of $7,005,000.

ALL-STAR ADD

Rays RHP Chris Archer was added to the AL All-Star team and is looking forward to another All-Star moment with his parents. “Making my parents smile is one of my main motivations,” Archer said. “The last one (in 2015), I was standing next to Felix Hernandez and my name was called. I looked at parents’ faces. I want to make that happen again.”

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (4-10) and Rays RHP Alex Cobb (6-6) are Saturday’s starters.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch