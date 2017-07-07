FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Parts Of Cape Cod Until 5:30 pm Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Saturday For Parts Of New England

July 7, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Severe weather, Terry Eliasen

BOSTON (CBS) – After some torrential rainfall and significant flooding Friday afternoon over Cape Cod and the islands, we are once again on alert for some additional severe weather on Saturday.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A cold front will slowly push through New England on Saturday, likely sparking some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Timing:

Highest risk of storms will be from midday Saturday though the afternoon and early evening.

weather3 Severe Thunderstorms Possible Saturday For Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Possible Impacts:

Any of the storms that form may contain strong wind gusts, torrential downpours resulting in flash flooding, and small hail as well.

The damaging wind gusts could result in isolated power outages and some tree/structural damage.

weather11 Severe Thunderstorms Possible Saturday For Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Area Affected:

Highest risk for severe storms will be from Boston and Worcester and points north and west.  While some storms could survive into southeastern Massachusetts, they would likely be weaker at that point.

As always, stay with CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV for updates and if your hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately!

