Flash Flood Watch For Southeastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert posted for Friday for the possibility of scattered street and urban flooding in poor drainage areas if tropical downpours materialize over southeastern Massachusetts into Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area shaded in bright green lasting from this morning through the afternoon. No warnings currently exist.

The last few runs of the high resolution models deliver the heaviest rain over southeastern Mass. into RI from the first blob southeast of Long Island.

The batch of downpours over Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey will pass over New York City, Long Island and parts of Connecticut later this morning and weaken across the South Coast of New England into the afternoon.

Areas near and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike will receive only some light passing showers and sprinkles into the afternoon.

The model guidance is depicting up to and over 1.5 inches of rain on parts of Cape Cod ranging down to near a half-inch in the Boston to Providence corridor with much less to the west and north of that axis.

With the rain and clouds in place, temperatures will max out in the lower to perhaps middle 70’s across the region which is about 6-to-10 degrees below the average for this date. So it is a slight bump in the road in what has been a spectacular week and especially awesome for the many folks on vacation.

There is only a slight risk of a bit of lightning and thunder on the South Coast and Cape Cod Friday but there is a marginal risk of a few spotty severe thunderstorms Saturday across most of the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

The predicted available parameters suggest a few of these storms could produce large hail and damaging wind.

If any severe weather develops Saturday, stay with WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and CBS Boston.com for updates.