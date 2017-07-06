Tom Brady’s ‘The TB12 Method’ Book Coming In Fall

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has embraced and touted his own unique training and nutrition methods in recent years, which he believes has allowed him to play elite football into his late-30s and potentially past age 40. He’s calling it “The TB12 Method”, and now he’s preparing to share it with everyone.

Simon & Schuster announced in a press release on Thursday that they will be releasing Brady’s new book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, in September of 2017. Described as an “‘athlete’s bible’ that reveals Brady’s methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages,” the book will tout a training and nutrition regimen that “decreases the risk of injury while extending peak performance.”

Considering that Brady hasn’t missed a start due to injury since 2008 and is playing arguably the best football of his career at age 39, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Brady shared a photo of himself on Instagram with what appears to be early copies of the new book, which he describes as “the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career.”

Aimed at both athletes and non-athletes who are looking for new ways to get or stay healthy, the book reveals “more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices” that decrease injury risk, extend peak performance, and improve quality of life.

“We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement,” said Simon & Schuster president Jonathan Karp. “The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book—but the fact that the principles that he’s espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message.”

The TB12 Method is already available for pre-order on Amazon, which lists the release date as September 19, 2017.