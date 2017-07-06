Teenager Bitten By Monkey At Brockton Fair Petting Zoo

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Bridgewater family got some very welcome news Thursday, after an excruciating wait for answers.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Nicole Madden was visiting a petting zoo at the Brockton Fair and was bitten by a monkey.

“I was feeding it apple slices and it grabbed my hand and bit me,” Nicole said.

As a result, Nicole’s parents were concerned that their daughter may have to get rabies shots.

The wound itself wasn’t severe. The bite was only two small puncture wounds and the EMTs were able to easily bandage them.

Then came the wait–for 20 hours between Wednesday’s bite and the news that finally arrived Thursday afternoon.

Nicole’s father Bob wasn’t happy.

“I want answers. It’s not pleasant to get rabies shots,” the father said. “I can’t find out anything from Animal Control or the city.”

Thursday afternoon, WBZ got the answer from Animal Control: The monkey’s shots are all up to date.