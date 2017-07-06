On Peyton Manning Cheating Accusations, Jim Murray Blows A Gasket At Whiny Patriots Fans

BOSTON (CBS) — Big Jim Murray invites any and all Patriots fans upset at the double standard with regard to “cheating” in the NFL to swiftly GET OVER IT.

This invitation came late in Wednesday’s show, as the Felger & Massarotti program was back together in full for the first time in a week-and-a-half. A caller — Bob from Easton — pointed out the hypocrisy of the show in not addressing the story of the Colts using “hearing aids” to help drown out crowd noise and amplify quarterback Peyton Manning’s voice back in 1998.

The mere mention of this story caused Murray to set off some emotional fireworks.

“Bob, here’s the bottom line, whiny: It’s not illegal. Not illegal, Bob. Bob. Not illegal. Bob, not illegal,” Murray insisted. “IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THEY’RE STICKING IN THEIR EAR, STUPID! IT’S NOT ILLEGAL! IT’S NOT. ILLEGAL. GO LOOK IT UP IN THE NFL RULEBOOK. This is the other thing that went right up my keister this weekend — the whiney Pats fans. ‘How come there’s a double standard for the Colts?’ GET OVER IT, BOB! GET OVER IT, BOB! It’s not cheating.”

Michael Felger, amused by the whole situation despite banging the DeflateGate drum louder and longer than anyone, said that he didn’t even care enough to read the story itself.

“I didn’t even read the story, because it invites the whiny Patriots fan, and I just find that ponderous,” Felger said, before breaking out his crying voice. “‘You punished us but not them!’ Oh, like, I can’t.”

Tony Massarotti agreed with the sentiment.

“Oh, they’re such babies, they really are. They’re such children,” Mazz said of the ‘whiny’ Patriots fans. “Even the winning’s not enough. It’s unbelievable. It’s never enough. Never, ever, ever enough with these people.”

Yet, Felger admitted: “[Bob is] right. If the Patriots had done it, we’d be all over them. You’re right. No question. Five days. A month. A year. Whatever it takes. Yes.”

But of course, Felger added: “I’ll tell you why we would do it with the Patriots: Because the Patriots cheat.”

Murray remained quite upset throughout the conversation.

“That’s another one,” Murray said, “as soon as I saw this one, and [Michael] Hurley immediately writing a story about it, I’m like, ‘Oh, F you. With this. Again.’ … They keep winning titles! Winning’s the best revenge! Get the F over it!”

So, the Felger & Massarotti program has spoken. Add it to the list of commandments: Thou shall not complain about other teams not drawing attention for engaging in what could be considered cheating.

A Brief Hurley Rebuttal, Because Hey, Who’s Putting This Post On The Internet?

My fellows downstairs clearly don’t get it. Is it stupid to overreact to a completely insignificant act that has nothing to do with winning and losing football games? Yes. Of course! That is the point. When such silliness ends up being leading the national newscasts from Scott Pelley, David Muir and Brian Williams (LOL!) as if it’s a grave matter of national security, it merely serves as proof that people lost their minds and went overboard in reaction to an accusation against the Patriots.

It doesn’t matter that the Colts used hearing aids just like a fraction of a PSI doesn’t matter just like heating balls on the sideline doesn’t matter.

That’s all, people. No need to make it more than it is.

Murray, let me know if you need a hug. I’m here. On the internet.

Love,

Michael “Whiny” Hurley