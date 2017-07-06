Flames Damage Classroom At Mattapan School

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Flames tore through a classroom at a Mattapan school early Thursday morning.

The fire began in a classroom at the Berea Seventh Day Adventist Academy around 1 a.m.

The damage extended into the hallway outside the classroom, causing smoke and water damage that also seeped into the nearby gym.

Boston EMS said nobody was injured in the fire.

Water and soot damage in hallway at school in #Mattapan. Fire overnight damages classroom. No injuries. #wbz pic.twitter.com/1RoMsC0THM — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) July 6, 2017

The classroom’s windows were boarded up Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Cleanup crews were on scene.

Cleanup crews preparing to get to work inside Berea SDA Academy in #Mattapan after overnight fire. City & school officials met inside. #wbz pic.twitter.com/54PZccvDwW — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) July 6, 2017

Boston Inspectional Services will be checking the integrity of the building.

