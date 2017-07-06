Report: Crowder Sign-And-Trade ‘Close’, Hayward Headed To Boston For Presser

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is on his way to Boston – this time, literally.

The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Hayward is headed to Boston for his introductory press conference, which is expected to take place within the next two days. He added that a rumored sign-and-trade between the Celtics and Jazz involving Hayward and Jae Crowder is “close” but remaining details are “unclear.”

CBS Boston Sports’ Brian Robb said on Thursday not to count on a potential Crowder-Hayward sign-and-trade. Such a deal would need to include more pieces going from Utah to Boston for the deal to make sense for the Celtics, considering that they are getting Hayward either way and are not going to simply give Crowder to the Jazz.

Following up on Murphy’s report, Robb added that potential Jazz players who could be involved in a Crowder-for-Hayward sign-and-trade include Rodney Hood and Dante Exum, if there are no draft picks involved. A “bigger deal” could also involve big man Derrick Favors.

It’s possible that Crowder and Hayward simply couldn’t coexist on the Celtics roster, in light of both positional redundancies and public controversy sparked by Crowder on social media. Crowder infamously ranted on Twitter after Celtics fans cheered Hayward at a Celtics-Jazz game in January.