WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

WBZ Cares: Camp Harbor View Provides Unique Experiences For City Youths

July 5, 2017 5:00 AM By Kim Tunnicliffe
Filed Under: Camp Harbor View, Greg Stoddard, Jack Connors, Kim Tunnicliffe, Long Island, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month, WBZ Cares is focusing on Camp Harbor View, a summer camp on Boston’s Long Island that provides underserved youth in the city with unique experiences meant to build confidence and broaden horizons.campharborviewlogo WBZ Cares: Camp Harbor View Provides Unique Experiences For City Youths

Although founded a decade ago, the camp’s inspiration started from a childhood memory of Jack Connors, a retired businessman.

“Like most things in my life, we hardly have a plan; we just decided that we were going to make it happen.” said Connors.

And make it happen he did. 10 years ago, Mayor Menino asked retired Connors if he could think of any ways to help an underserved population in the city’s 11 to 14-year-olds.

“Jack remembered going out to Long Island when he was a kid and bringing blankets out to the people that lived in the shelter. And he remembered running around, in this big field and he wondered if that was still available,” said Greg Stoddard, Director for Camp Harbor View.

“So he ‘kidnapped’ the mayor, drove him out to this big field and said ‘Alright Mr. Mayor if you will lease me this land, I’ll raise $10-Million dollars, build, fund and run a summer camp.’”

Stoddard, says Connors raised the money and built the camp on Long Island, with one main goal, to just let kids be kids.

wbzcares july2017 campharborview aerialview WBZ Cares: Camp Harbor View Provides Unique Experiences For City Youths

Aerial view of Camp Harbor View on Long Island in Boston Harbor (Photo Credit: Camp Harbor View)

“Play is the work of childhood. That’s how kids figure things out. There is a lot of focus in our culture about finding problems and fixing them,” Stoddard said. “Our approach is whatever the problems are, we’re going to find the strengths and feed them,” he said.

Campers can choose from a wide variety of activities including sailing, swimming, sports, cooking, gardening, robotics, music, art and dance. The camp also teaches kids about several important core values:  Fun. Respect. Responsibility. Character. Courage. And Community.

Stoddard says he’s seen kids’ lives completely turned around by the camp experience.

“The kid that turned in his red bandanna in on the last day of camp. And what was written on it was ‘ I am no longer in a gang. And I learned it at Camp Harbor View.'” he said

Jack Connors told a group of donors recently that every child, no matter their background or where they live deserves the same opportunities for a happy life.

wbzcares july2017 climbing WBZ Cares: Camp Harbor View Provides Unique Experiences For City Youths

Campers from Camp Harbor View using the climbing wall. (Photo Credit: Kim Tunnicliffe/WBZ News Radio1030)

“It’s really more than just a camp,” Connors said.  “It’s an experiment in social justice. An attempt to really even out the scales a bit and to provide opportunities for kids who might not otherwise have those opportunities. I want to add that, that experiment has been something of an extraordinary success,” he said.

For more information about “Camp Harbor View,” visit:  campharborview.org or the WBZ Cares section on the CBSBoston.com during the month of July.

More from Kim Tunnicliffe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch