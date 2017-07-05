Rudy Gobert Takes Shot At Gordon Hayward On Instagram For Leaving Utah

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward said that the decision to leave Utah and sign with Boston was the “the toughest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

His former teammate in Utah doesn’t have much sympathy.

Rudy Gobert, who’s played alongisde Hayward for four years in Salt Lake City, was part of the pitch from the Jazz to get Hayward to re-sign with the only NBA team he’s ever known. And so, when Hayward finally announced his decision to join the Celtics, Gobert responded the way any self-respecting 25-year-old adult would.

He made an Instagram diss video.

Interesting song choice 😳 (via rudygobert27/Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/MxHpnPjXW1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2017

In case you couldn’t catch the lyrics, they’re from a Chris Brown song called “Loyal.” Gobert chose to sing along and share the part where Brown repeats the line, “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

The video, which Gobert shared via Instagram Stories, was shared on Tuesday evening and was still live as of Wednesday morning. (Instagram Stories disappear automatically after 24 hours.)

Presumably, Gobert was much more cordial in his conversation with Hayward at Utah’s pitch on Monday in San Diego, but hell hath no fury like a former teammate finding out he’s stuck in Salt Lake City without a star forward for the next three years.

The 2017-18 schedule will not be released for another month, but once it is, you can bet Gobert will be eyeing that first meeting between the Jazz and Celtics. And he’ll probably get to work on building that killer pregame playlist.