Making Connections: This Local Police Chief Is On The Street And Online

NORWOOD (CBS) — For the Norwood Police Chief, it is important to combine old-school tricks with new-school tactics.

Chief Bill Brooks, at 61, still walks the beat everyday.

“People will tell you things when they bump into you that they would never call the police about,” explained Brooks.

He stressed the importance of connecting with the public, outside and online.

Highlight of today's foot patrol was bumping into Phil Cuff, USMC Korea. pic.twitter.com/drsbWnaL1u — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) June 9, 2017

“When you think about it, [social media] is not unlike a walking the beat sort of thing,” he said.

It “is another way for us to interact with members of the public.”

Most days, Brooks puts in ten or 11 hours between walking the beat and being behind his desk.

Walking the beat is a department wide effort, though.

Brooks said, “Our officers that are on cruise patrol have to get out of their cars during their shift and get on foot patrols.”

In the true spirit of social media, Brooks sometimes gives them on Twitter.

So Norwood shopkeeper @MarciPastorio snapped this pic of Off. Rooney on the curb chatting w Cole. #communitypolicing pic.twitter.com/FuOABqtpdx — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) June 4, 2017

Brooks said it is all part of a plan.

“I’ve told officers is that I would like to get to the point where everybody in the town of Norwood either knows a member of the PD or feels like they do.”