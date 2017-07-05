State Police Searching For Man Wanted In Wendell Murder, Chicopee Shooting

CHICOPEE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted in connection for an early-morning homicide in Western Massachusetts and a shooting in Chicopee.

They say Lewis Starkey III of Wendell is considered armed and dangerous, and is believed to be driving a red Lincoln MKX with Vermont plates reading QLTMKR.

Starkey is wanted by State and Wendell Police for murder, assault to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Chicopee Police said on their Facebook Page Wednesday morning that he’s wanted for a murder in Wendell that happened around midnight–and that, an hour after that murder happened, Starkey shot a fellow employee at a trucking company where he worked.

Wanted by MSP and Wendell Police for homicide in town of Wendell. Pls call if seen or if you have info. pic.twitter.com/ujpknhISn6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2017

They received a call about the shooting, at the Specialized Trucking Company on Griffith Road, around 1:27 a.m.

The worker told police that he was sitting behind a glass panel when Starkey walked up and shot him, shattering the glass but giving him only minor injuries.

That worker told officers Starkey fled after the gun malfunctioned.

Starkey’s current location wasn’t known.

If anyone sees Starkey, they should call 911 immediately and should not approach him.