Man Drowns In Bellingham Lake After Canoe Tips Over

BELLINGHAM (CBS/AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a Bellingham lake on the Fourth of the July.

The body of Martin Armando Celado-Herrera, 42, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was found after a search late Tuesday night of the shallow, but muddy Lake Hiawatha.

Celado-Herrera was one of two people in a canoe that tipped over just before sunset.

The other person swam to shore safely, but witnesses said Celado-Herrera wasn’t wearing a life jacket and couldn’t swim.

Dive teams from nearby Cumberland and North Smithfield, Rhode Island, assisted the search.

The lake is only about 7 feet deep.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

