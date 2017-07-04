NightSide – Exposing the Political Hypocrisy

BOSTON (CBS) – Politicians are well-known for being measured and pointed in conveying their political views, but more often than we realize, they end up contradicting themselves. Case in point, we have Representative Seth Moulton, who oozed effusive praise to Nancy Pelosi in a three-page letter, only to oppose Pelosi’s leadership after the Republicans took the reins in the election. Joining Marisa is Peter Lucas, longtime columnist for the Boston Globe and currently the Lowell Sun, for a spirited discussion on Moulton, Governor Baker, the ‘RINO’ and also the Marijuana bill.

Originally broadcast July 3rd, 2017.