Fourth Of July Celebrations Brings Spectators TogetherThe returning locals, families from across the country, and newer U.S. citizens all came together to celebrate a patriotic night.

Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Merrimack RiverThe District Attorney's office said they are now looking for anybody who may have witnessed two jet skis colliding between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebrated With An Oath Of Allegiance For New Citizens503 people in Lowell and 15,000 others across the nation become U.S. citizens on Independence Day.

Plymouth Fireworks A Success One Year After Barge MishapFire officials in Plymouth tweaked their inspection procedure this year after a malfunction on board the town’s Fourth of July fireworks barges led to a large fire in 2016.