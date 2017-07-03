Marblehead Residents Denounce Anti-Semitic Graffiti

MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — A large crowd gathered on Riverhead Beach Monday morning to say Marblehead was “no place for hate” after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a nearby seawall.

Police aren’t sure how long the graffiti–which included the Star of David with lines through it, “The KKK was here,” and “Make America Great Again”–was there.

Rally in #Marblehead in response to anti-semitic graffitti pic.twitter.com/XreVT2qALk — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 3, 2017

The writing on the causeway seawall could only be seen from the water, as it was by the kayaker who called Marblehead Police about it Friday evening.

Similar graffiti was also found in a nearby park.

State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, State Sen. Tom McGee, and Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello spoke Monday morning at the rally, which was hosted by the New England Anti-Defamation League.

“I want to thank the members of this community, who by coming here today, by celebrating tomorrow, we are sending a critical, critical message that the community is united against all forms of hate and bigotry,” said the ADL’s Robert Trustin.

Chief Picariello said a thorough investigation into the graffiti, which has been removed, is ongoing–and offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports