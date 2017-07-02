One Man Dead After Bolton Car Crash

BOLTON (CBS) — One man was killed in a car crash at Exit 27 on Route 495 Northbound on Sunday.

Initial investigations show that a 2004 Mercury was taking Exit 27 for Route 117 when it lost control and went across the exit divider on the ramp. The car rolled over and both people in the car were ejected.

Police said they responded to the crash at about 4:05 p.m.

One occupant, a woman, was med-flighted to UMass Worcester with life-threatening injuries.

The man in the car was transported to Marlboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash but believe that speed may be a factor.

No further information is available at this time.