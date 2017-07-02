WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
One Man Dead After Bolton Car Crash

July 2, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Bolton, Fatal Car Crash

BOLTON (CBS) — One man was killed in a car crash at Exit 27 on Route 495 Northbound on Sunday.

Initial investigations show that a 2004 Mercury was taking Exit 27 for Route 117 when it lost control and went across the exit divider on the ramp. The car rolled over and both people in the car were ejected.

Police said they responded to the crash at about 4:05 p.m.

bolton One Man Dead After Bolton Car Crash

Fatal car crash on Route 495 Northbound in Bolton (WBZ-TV)

One occupant, a woman, was med-flighted to UMass Worcester with life-threatening injuries.

The man in the car was transported to Marlboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash but believe that speed may be a factor.

No further information is available at this time.

