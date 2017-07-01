HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Stoughton Man Pinned Under Car

July 1, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: pinned under car, Stoughton, Stoughton Police

STOUGHTON (CBS) — A Stoughton man was pinned underneath his car Saturday afternoon after the car apparently fell on him.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Washington Road at about 3:30 Saturday afternoon and found the man trapped under the vehicle.

Police say the 67 year old man was working on the vehicle. He had the vehicle up on blocks and the blocks slipped, allowing the vehicle to fall on the man. Firefighters used an airbag lift to get the vehicle off of the man. He was treated at the scene and then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was later med-flighted to another hospital.

Location where Stoughton man was pinned under the car. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Witness Bill Murphy says the man’s condition is likely serious.

“I didn’t hear any screaming mostly yelling,” Murphy said. “It just goes to show you how quickly life can be taken from you.”

“I don’t know his condition but I don’t think it’s good from what I have understood,” Murphy said.

Police are not releasing any details at this time, but the incident appears to be an accident.

 

