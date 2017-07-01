HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Man Suspected Of Stabbing Wife In Brockton Found Dead

July 1, 2017 3:13 PM
Brockton, Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man was found dead in Brockton hours after police say he stabbed and seriously injured his wife.

Brockton Police received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. for a woman who had been stabbed on Otis Street. She was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she is still in critical but stable condition.

Police on scene following a stabbing in Brockton. (WBZ-TV)

After watching surveillance video and canvassing the neighborhood, police found Antonio Goncalves dead in the woods just after midnight.

A knife was found in the area that was consistent with the woman’s injuries.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said it appears Goncalves committed suicide.

