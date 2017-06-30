St. Paul’s School Looking Into New Allegations Of ‘Improper Behavior’

CONCORD, N.H (CBS) — A new sexual conquest game among students at St. Paul’s School has been discovered, police confirm.

While officials said they found the notification of a new game concerning and alarming, there is not an active investigation.

St. Paul’s announced Friday they have hired an outside investigator to review the allegations that came forward by students at the beginning of June.

The elite private prep school was thrown into the spotlight in 2015 when a sexual assault case rose out of the school’s ‘Senior Salute’ tradition.

“If it is proven there was any improper behavior or that our school’s code of conduct was violated, there will be swift and immediate consequences for those students who were involved,” the school said.

The NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence commented, “This school has more than a 60-year history of documented sexual assault on its campus, and it would be short-sighted to think that these crimes haven’t had a deep effect on student culture today. This situation is nothing more than the senior salute dressed up with a crown.”

As explained by Owen Labrie, who was convicted of sexual assault but cleared of his rape charge in 2015, the Senior Salute was a competition in which graduating seniors tried to have sex with underclassmen and kept score.

Police said that if a crime is reported under the new circumstances, they will investigate.

The school said their investigation was ongoing.