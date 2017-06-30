NightSide – When Does Inclusion Become Intolerance?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last weekend, Chicago hosted a number of LGBTQ Pride events and parades. One such parade, which calls itself the Dyke March, touts that it is even “more inclusive” than the official annual pride parade. Yet three women were turned away and barred from marching this year over a rainbow pride flag that included a Star of David in the center. Laurie Grauer, one of the marchers who was asked to leave, says she has always celebrated her Jewish heritage as well as her LGBTQ pride. She checks in with Dan to explain why she was asked to leave and her thoughts on the “inclusive” event.

Originally broadcast June 29th, 2017.