June 30, 2017 10:33 AM
NEEDHAM (CBS) – A woman suspected of killing an elderly Needham resident was ordered held without bail Friday nearly one month after the woman’s body was discovered inside her home.

Police discovered Laura Shifrina dead after being stabbed in the neck on May 31 in an apartment on Linden Street. Shifrini also suffered several broken ribs.

Tammie Patrice Galloway was arraigned in Dedham District Court on Friday morning a day after being charged with Shifrina’s murder.

The prosecution said Galloway stole Shifrina’s phone, jewelry and car after killing her.

Shifrina and Galloway were neighbors.

needhamsuspect Needham Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed, Robbed Elderly Neighbor

Tammie Patrice Galloway is brought into Dedham District Court on June 30 for her murder arraignment. (WBZ-TV)

Following Shifrina’s murder, her stolen car was recovered with a Boston parking ticket on the window.

Golloway was allegedly caught on video bleaching Shifrina’s car before abandoning it in Dorchester.

DNA was also found on a purse that matched Shifrina’s blood.

A judge ordered Galloway be held without bail following her arraignment.

She was arrested on Thursday, but her identity was not released until she appeared in court a day later.

shifrina orig Needham Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed, Robbed Elderly Neighbor

Laura Shifrina. (Courtesy photo)

Police say Shifrina’s sister found her body after growing concerned when she did not show up for a social event.

Friends were stunned when they learned of Shifrina’s death last month.

“Her beautiful smile is impossible to forget. Such a good friend,” Aleksandr Yufa, a friend of Shifrina told WBZ-TV.

