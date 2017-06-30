Free Agent Jaromir Jagr Had The Tweet Of The Night On Thursday

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jaromir Jagr may be 45 years old and entering free agency, but the ageless wonder is still looking for work in the NHL. The league’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer is apparently still waiting for even a single phone call from an NHL GM, as he’s coming off the lowest scoring season of his career (excluding the shortened 2012-13 season) with 46 points in 2016-17 while playing in all 82 games for the Panthers.

Jagr took to Twitter on Thursday night to update his followers on his UFA status:

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.😀😳🇨🇿 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

And then he officially won Twitter for the night with this follow-up:

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls🏆😀 pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

It’s hard to believe that Jagr was a free agent back in 1994, when he was 21 years old (and an absolute specimen). But he did end up staying in Pittsburgh for seven more seasons, scoring 760 points in 495 games while winning five scoring titles.

Don Sweeney probably won’t be giving Jagr a call, but it would be surprising if someone didn’t employ the living legend by the end of the summer.

