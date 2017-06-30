Fan Guide To Fenway Park

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s the perfect time of year to take in a baseball game. And there aren’t many places in the country better to do so than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The historic park has been open for more than a century. If you’re headed to a game this summer, here are some tips for your time at Fenway Park.



Getting To Fenway Park Parking around Fenway can be expensive. But there are public transportation options for getting to a game. The Kenmore and Fenway T stops along the Green Line are both less than a five minute walk from the park. Several bus routes will also get you close to the park. Parking your car near Fenway Park will be pricey, with most lots costing more than $40.

Tickets Red Sox tickets can be purchased online in advance of many games, or in person at Fenway Park. The Red Sox ticket website features a 3D seating map that allows you to get a full scouting report on your potential seats. The in person ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on non-game days, and 10 a.m. until one hour after the game time on days the team plays. In addition, fans can wait in line on Lansdowne Street at Gate E on game days, beginning five hours before the game. Tickets are sold beginning 90 minutes before the game with a one ticket per person limit. Fans will enter the game immediately after buying tickets.



Concessions Who doesn’t love watching a baseball game while enjoying a snack and a cold one? Fenway Park has a wide variety of concessions. From staples like peanuts, Crackerjacks and Fenway Franks to more unique creations, just about everyone can find something for their palate. Make sure you bring your wallet. A recent report found that Fenway Park has the most expensive beer and ticket prices in baseball. In the 2015 study, the estimated cost for a four tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, two hot dogs, parking and two hats at Fenway Park was $337.20.



Tours A ballpark tour is a great way to get an up close and personal look at Fenway Park. During the tour you can sit atop the Green Monster, view the inner workings of the stadium, and learn all about the history of the park. Tours are available daily year round from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or three hours before game time. Tours leave from the front steps of the Team Store on Yawkey Way, which is across from Gate A. Fenway tours cost $20 per adult and $14 for each child under 12 years old.