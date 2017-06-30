WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning
Pitts Stop: First Electric Pickup Truck Already Has Wait-list

By Breana Pitts, WBZ-TV Traffic Reporter June 30, 2017 5:00 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Workhorse didn’t set out to design an all-electric pickup truck. 

“It’s exactly like nothing that’s ever been built before,” says Jeff Esfeld, Workhorse’s Director of Light Duty Fleet Sales. 

The Ohio-based company was actually participating in a contest to design the next generation mail truck for the United States Postal Service when they realized the W-15 design could serve a larger purpose. 

workhorse1 Pitts Stop: First Electric Pickup Truck Already Has Wait list

A mockup of the vehicle Workhorse was working on for the US Postal Service. (Graphic courtesy Workhorse)

“Most of these vehicles are operating in an urban environment where air pollution is really a considerable concern. For utilities, city fleets, and contractors to be emitting zero emissions in a city is really critical and important,” Angela Strand, Vice President of Business Development at Workhorse, told WBZ-TV. 

With a simple generator plug in, it’s possible to run a job site straight from the truck–and even power a home. 

“This truck is geared to tackle even the toughest New England winter,” says Esfeld. “If your home lost power, you could run many of your systems through our power export module.” 

workhorse3 Pitts Stop: First Electric Pickup Truck Already Has Wait list

The Workhorse W-15, an all-electric pickup truck.
(WBZ-TV)

The W-15 is also ahead of major companies like Ford, which plans on releasing only a hybrid version, and Tesla, which won’t release an all-electric pickup truck for another two years. 

“We are a definite pioneer in the area of electric transportation,” says Strand. “We have a very unique set of skills and engineering that allows us to move very quickly.”

workhorse2 Pitts Stop: First Electric Pickup Truck Already Has Wait list

Jeff Esfeld checks under the hood of the Workhorse W-15. (WBZ-TV)

The W-15 has received over 5,000 pre-orders from fleets which will be in use next year.

Consumers will be able to purchase the W-15 by early 2019 for $52,000.

You can sign up for the wait-list on their website, workhorse.com.

