WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

‘Multi-Layered’ Security Plan In Place For 4th Of July In Boston

June 30, 2017 6:56 PM By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Boston Fourth Of July Celebration, Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, Boston Pops Security, Boston Security

BOSTON (CBS) – The 4th of July is a huge part of the very fabric of Boston, but it’s also a monstrous security headache.

But keeping upwards of a half million people safe isn’t left only on the shoulders of the Boston and State Police, the FBI is also involved.

“The FBI is not aware of any specific threats or concerns relating to the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular,” said FBI Boston Special Agent Hank Shaw.

“We expect hundreds of thousands of people to come to the Esplanade to enjoy and celebrate,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, referring to the 4th of July Pops performance.

Law enforcement officials are confident that their security measures for the event are solid.

“We will deploy a multi-layered, multi-agency security plan to maximize the public’s safety,” said State Police Colonel Richard McKeon.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans says heavy trucks and equipment will be used to block streets, in light of several incidents in Europe.

He also said the city’s neighborhoods will not be ignored on the 4th.

“We’ll have plenty of resources down [at the Esplanade] but we’ll probably have more resources in the neighborhoods,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, “July 4th is probably one of our more troublesome neighborhood weekends as far as violence goes.”

Officials say there is no credible threat right now.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch