WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Friday Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

3 Great White Sharks Tagged Off The Cape

June 30, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Great White Shark, shark tagging

CHATHAM (CBS) — Three more great white sharks have been tagged off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted Thursday that they spotted two off Nauset Beach and one off Monomoy Island during a research trip.

According to the nonprofit, the two off Nauset were eight and ten feet long. The one off Monomoy was 12 feet long.

Seven sharks that were already tagged have been seen in the area as well.

Meanwhile, another great white that has been tagged and has his own Twitter account, was in the Gloucester area Thursday.

Cisco the shark tweets out his location as he is tracked swimming all over.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch