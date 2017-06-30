3 Great White Sharks Tagged Off The Cape

CHATHAM (CBS) — Three more great white sharks have been tagged off the coast of Cape Cod.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted Thursday that they spotted two off Nauset Beach and one off Monomoy Island during a research trip.
According to the nonprofit, the two off Nauset were eight and ten feet long. The one off Monomoy was 12 feet long.
Seven sharks that were already tagged have been seen in the area as well.
Meanwhile, another great white that has been tagged and has his own Twitter account, was in the Gloucester area Thursday.
Cisco the shark tweets out his location as he is tracked swimming all over.