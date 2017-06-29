WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Summer Of Savings: Free Fourth Of July Festivities

June 29, 2017 5:00 PM By Chris McKinnon
Filed Under: Chris McKinnon, Summer Of Savings

BOSTON (CBS) – Things are about to spark for 4th of July and if you’re already spending a bundle on the barbecue, why not save on the entertainment?

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a dazzling Independence Day tradition that like many great fireworks shows around Boston is absolutely free.

But there’s more to do on the 4th than check out fireworks.

Natick kicks off its 62nd annual 4th of July parade down route 27 to the Natick Common bright and early at 9 am.

Salem celebrates the 4th on the gorgeous Derby Wharf. There is a free Pops concert, a kids play area and of course fireworks launched over Salem Harbor.

You can also take the family up the coast to Marblehead for the popular “Festival of Arts.”

From July first through fourth there are a number of free events including a children’s festival, a writing work shop and naturally plenty of art exhibits to take in.

One of the biggest events of the season is Boston’s Harborfest.

There are plenty of free activities to check out like a seal exhibit by the New England Aquarium.

Or you can take a free tour of the USS Constitution. Old Ironsides is still officially commissioned and on display at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

