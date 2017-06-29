WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Travelers At Logan Airport React To Partial Reinstatement Of Travel Ban

June 29, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Immigration, Nick Giovanni, President Trump, Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh off the plane at Logan Airport are passengers returning from abroad Thursday, with many reacting to a partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

One of the first travelers to get off a plane at the International Terminal was Pamela Jimenez who said, “It’s kind of crazy because we just went over this.”

Beginning today, travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will face a “tougher time” entering the U.S. as a result of the travel ban.

The Supreme Court partially restored the president’s executive order earlier this week, arguing that the lower courts blocking the policy went too far in limiting Mr. Trump’s authority.

The order has been widely criticized as a ban on Muslims, making it tough for families to go through.

Jimenez says she’s not a fan of the ban either.

“Trump can do his thing, but we don’t like it,” she said.

pamela jimenez Travelers At Logan Airport React To Partial Reinstatement Of Travel Ban

Logan passenger Pamela Jimenez reacts to Trump’s travel ban being put in place. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says the travel ban is in the interest of national security.

“We’ll be able to move forward, not focusing on people from one religion or one culture. We can do a better job of determining who the person is that wants to come and why they want to come here,” Kelly said.

The Supreme Court did not reinstate the full ban. Visa applicants and refugees will be exempt if they have a bonafide relationship with someone in the United States.

However, that part of the ban isn’t clear according to Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, head of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights says that one of the most problematic parts of the travel ban is what constitutes a “bonafide” relationship.

“Consulates around the world have received information saying if you have a family relationship. For example a husband or a son, or a daughter, that’s a legitimate bonafide relationship, but not grandparents,” Madrigal said. “It seems to be extraordinarily arbitrary.”

He says the order is so vague it allows a troublesome amount of discretion to be exercised by immigration authorities.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:39 am

    This is the face of stupidity….utter moron dumb as dirt no concept …trump in charge…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch