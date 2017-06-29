Limited Number Of Individual Game Patriots Tickets On Sale Friday, July 14

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re looking to see the defending Super Bowl champs play on their home field in 2017, make sure you’re near a computer on Friday, July 14.

That’s when a limited number of individual game Patriots tickets will be put on sale for the general public. The sale will kick off at 10 am, and the tickets probably won’t last too long after that. When they’re all sold out, likely around 10:02 am, it will mark the 24th consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game prior to the start of the season.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster online or by phone at 800-745-3000 (for wheelchair accessible seating, call 508-384-9191). They will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office.

Visa will be the only form of payment accepted, and purchases will be limited to four tickets per game.

The Patriots’ 2017 season opens up on Thursday, September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when they’ll kick off the NFL season and raise their Super Bowl LI banner at Gillette Stadium.