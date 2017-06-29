Grand Jury Indicts Accused Killer Of Two Boston Doctors

BOSTON (CBS) — A Suffolk County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused in the killing of two Boston doctors in their Dorchester Avenue apartment.

The Grand Jury indicted Bampumim Teixeira for two counts first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, and kidnapping by confinement for the deaths of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos.

Teixeira was also indicted for one count of armed home invasion for the May 5th incident.

Fields and Bolanos’ bodies were found tied with their throats cut in their apartment after police shot Teixeira at the door.

The suspect was sent to Tufts Medical Center.

Investigators have determined that Teixeira had no relationship with the victims and no motive has been established.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans first said that the suspect must have known the victims, but it was later learned that a year ago, Teixeira worked for the company that manages the building.

Palladion Services says that Teixeira worked at the property for three weeks.

Teixeira has been held without bail since the incident and his first court appearance for the charges has not been scheduled.