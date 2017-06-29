College Student Sexually Assaulted In Brookline

BROOKLINE (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 20-year-old college student reported a sexual assault in Brookline.
The woman called police around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after the incident on Gibbs Street near Naples Road.
Police said the woman was walking with a friend when a man approached the pair and grabbed her.
The suspect ran after the victim screamed.
Brookline Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven black man who is about 5’7.” He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline Police.