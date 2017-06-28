Several Rescued From Quincy Rooming House Fire

QUINCY (CBS) — A fire tore through a rooming house in Quincy early Wednesday morning, forcing one man to jump from a second-story window to escape the flames.

The blaze started around 3 a.m. in the rear of the Winter Street building.

One man had to jump from a window on the second floor. Two others had to be rescued through windows.

Seven were transported to an area hospital and are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

One resident told WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs he woke up to the fierce flames and got out of the building as quickly as he could.

“We ran out the front door, and the flames started getting higher and higher and higher when I got outside,” he said. “Then I looked up, and I saw people jumping out of windows and stuff.”

Seventeen people were inside at the time, but all are now safely accounted for. All of them have been taken to nearby Father Bill’s Homeless Shelter.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Barron said fire officials believe the blaze started on the building’s rear porch.

