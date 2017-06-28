WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Several Rescued From Quincy Rooming House Fire

June 28, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Nicole Jacobs, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A fire tore through a rooming house in Quincy early Wednesday morning, forcing one man to jump from a second-story window to escape the flames.

The blaze started around 3 a.m. in the rear of the Winter Street building.

quincy2 Several Rescued From Quincy Rooming House Fire

Flames rose from the rear of the Winter Street building. (Photo courtesy Caroline Chaplin)

One man had to jump from a window on the second floor. Two others had to be rescued through windows.

Seven were transported to an area hospital and are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

quincy3 Several Rescued From Quincy Rooming House Fire

Several people were rescued by firefighters.
(Photo courtesy Caroline Chaplin)

No firefighters were injured.

One resident told WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs he woke up to the fierce flames and got out of the building as quickly as he could.

“We ran out the front door, and the flames started getting higher and higher and higher when I got outside,” he said. “Then I looked up, and I saw people jumping out of windows and stuff.”

Seventeen people were inside at the time, but all are now safely accounted for. All of them have been taken to nearby Father Bill’s Homeless Shelter.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Barron said fire officials believe the blaze started on the building’s rear porch.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

