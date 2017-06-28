Police Locate Endangered Child After Plymouth Assault

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police located a missing child who was involved in a parental kidnapping case in Plymouth on Wednesday morning.
Police were seeking a dark green Jeep Cherokee with a broken windshield driven by 25-year-old Rosba Taylor. The Jeep was found on State Street in Lynn about an hour after police issued the alert.
Taylor’s 3-year-old son was found safe inside the vehicle.
State Police say Rosba Taylor was estranged from the child and his mother. He allegedly physically assaulted the mother and drove off with the boy.
The incident took place on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth.