NightSide – Who Will Save Nancy Pelosi?

BOSTON (CBS) – With the contentious 2016 election behind us, there was hope that the two parties would put aside their petty differences and come together to work on behalf of Americans everywhere. But so far, we have seen the partisan divide tearing this country apart deepen rather than disappear. With the Democrats unable to win any of the special elections held following President Trump’s inauguration, some have questioned the party’s message and leadership. Tonight, Dan shares his concern for Minority House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s future. Who out there will step up and fight to save her?

Originally broadcast June 27th, 2017.