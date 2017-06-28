Owner Of Mansion With 80 Neglected Great Danes: I’m Innocent

June 28, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Great Danes, New Hampshire, Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — The owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in New Hampshire where more than 80 neglected Great Danes were seized insists she is innocent.

One of the neglected Great Danes. (Photo credit: Humane Society)

A lawyer for Christina Fay told The Associated Press on Wednesday that there is more to the case than they can talk about now and that his client “maintains her innocence.”

Earlier this month, police and animal welfare workers seized 84 neglected Great Danes and reported that animal feces was found throughout the mansion. Fay has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Police say she ran a business from home called De La Sang Monde Great Danes.

More neglected Great Danes (Photo credit: Humane Society)

Two veterinarians brought in by The Humane Society of the United States said many of the animals have eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections contagious to other dogs.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael J. Curtiss (@MichaelJCurtiss) says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “Innocent”.

    You’re not, but your money and connections will help you buy the fiction that you are, and in the end, that’s all that really matters, right?

    Reply | Report comment |

