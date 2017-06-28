WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $500 Tip At Waffle House

June 28, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Donnie Wahlberg

EDGEWOOD, Md. (CBS) – Workers at a Maryland Waffle House got an early morning visit from Donnie Wahlberg on Monday, and he was apparently feeling pretty generous.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the New Kids On The Block star, who had played a concert hours earlier in Washington D.C., rolled into the 24-hour restaurant after 2 a.m. with a crew of eight.

donnie wahlberg Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $500 Tip At Waffle House

Wahlberg at a Red Sox game in April (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“We’re hungry, we’re good people and we tip well,” Wahlberg said, according to a server’s account in the newspaper.

Wahlberg tweeted a selfie with some of the employees, thanking them for the “awesome” service. And to back that up, he left a $500 tip to be split among the server, cook and grill operator, The Sun reported.

“We weren’t expecting it,” one worker told The Sun. “I cried. It’s a big thing for my family because we’re going through tough times.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch