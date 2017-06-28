Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $500 Tip At Waffle House

EDGEWOOD, Md. (CBS) – Workers at a Maryland Waffle House got an early morning visit from Donnie Wahlberg on Monday, and he was apparently feeling pretty generous.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the New Kids On The Block star, who had played a concert hours earlier in Washington D.C., rolled into the 24-hour restaurant after 2 a.m. with a crew of eight.
“We’re hungry, we’re good people and we tip well,” Wahlberg said, according to a server’s account in the newspaper.
Wahlberg tweeted a selfie with some of the employees, thanking them for the “awesome” service. And to back that up, he left a $500 tip to be split among the server, cook and grill operator, The Sun reported.
“We weren’t expecting it,” one worker told The Sun. “I cried. It’s a big thing for my family because we’re going through tough times.”