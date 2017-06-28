Report: Chris Paul ‘Despises’ Doc Rivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a surprising trade to Houston, Chris Paul is now a former member of the Los Angeles Clippers. According to a report, that fact has a lot to do with Paul’s resentment for his head coach.

According to Michael Eaves of ESPN, Paul’s relationship with Doc Rivers began to deteriorate after the Clippers acquired Doc’s son, Austin, in January 2015.

Eaves reported that Rivers gave his son preferential treatment compared to other players on the roster, but the issue came to a head when Rivers turned down a trade with the Knicks that would have sent Austin to New York. The proposed deal would have sent Carmelo Anthony to L.A.

“That event led Paul to feel that keeping his son on the roster was more important to Doc than improving the team,” Eaves reported. “So, ultimately, Paul lost both trust and faith in Doc.

“As one league executive put it, ‘Chris despises Doc.'”

Doc Rivers now is left with a less-than-ideal situation with the Clippers, as Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract and Paul is now gone to Houston. Paul seems to have gotten the best of the breakup, as he is off to team up with NBA MVP runner-up James Harden.