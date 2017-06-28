WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston Children’s Hospital Ranked No. 1 For 4th Straight Year

June 28, 2017 12:15 AM
Filed Under: Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no better hospital for kids than Boston Children’s Hospital, according to a new ranking.

The U.S. News & World Report 2017-18 ranking has Children’s taking the top spot among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals. The hospital has the best departments for gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, as well as very high marks for cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology and pulmonology treatment.

bch2 Boston Childrens Hospital Ranked No. 1 For 4th Straight Year

(Photo credit: Boston Children’s Hospital-Facebook)

“At Boston Children’s we care for children from all backgrounds, unique needs and many with the most complex conditions,” said hospital CEO Sandra Fenwick in a statement. “The U.S. News rankings provide invaluable insights for patients and families as they navigate their health care needs.

This is the fourth straight year that U.S. News & World Report has put Children’s at No. 1.

The ranking is based off a survey sent to hundreds of hospitals and thousands of doctors.

