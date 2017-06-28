Boston Children’s Hospital Ranked No. 1 For 4th Straight Year

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no better hospital for kids than Boston Children’s Hospital, according to a new ranking.
The U.S. News & World Report 2017-18 ranking has Children’s taking the top spot among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals. The hospital has the best departments for gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, as well as very high marks for cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology and pulmonology treatment.
“At Boston Children’s we care for children from all backgrounds, unique needs and many with the most complex conditions,” said hospital CEO Sandra Fenwick in a statement. “The U.S. News rankings provide invaluable insights for patients and families as they navigate their health care needs.
This is the fourth straight year that U.S. News & World Report has put Children’s at No. 1.
The ranking is based off a survey sent to hundreds of hospitals and thousands of doctors.