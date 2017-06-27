Tom Brady Voted NFL’s No. 1 Player By His Peers

BOSTON (CBS) — In an announcement that should surprise exactly zero Patriots fans, Tom Brady has once again been voted the NFL’s No. 1 player. The NFL Network revealed on Monday night that Brady has topped the 2017 edition of their annual Top 100 Players list, as voted on by his peers.

Brady was also named the NFL’s No. 1 player in 2011, reached fourth in 2012-13, and was third in 2014-15. He finished No. 2 behind the Panthers’ Cam Newton in 2016.

“Best ever. Best in the game,” said Darrelle Revis on the NFL Network’s TV special that announced Brady as No. 1 (via ESPN).

Brady, of course, won his fifth Super Bowl after leading the Patriots’ stunning 25-point comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI back in February. After sitting out the first four games of the season, he went 11-1 in 12 starts, throwing 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the regular season.

Trailing Brady on the list are the Broncos’ Von Miller at No. 2, the Falcons’ Julio Jones at No. 3, the Steelers’ Antonio Brown at No. 4, and the Raiders’ Khalil Mack at No. 5. Miller jumped 13 spots from No. 15 on last year’s list to be named No. 2, while Mack jumped eight spots from No. 13 to No. 5. Newton dropped from No. 1 in 2016 to No. 44 this season.