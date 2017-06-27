WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Scattered Showers, Storms  Forecast | Blog | Radar | App

Keller @ Large: Case Studies In Irresponsibility

June 27, 2017 7:16 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Barry Cadden, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Martin Shkreli, Michael McCarthy, Rachelle Bond

BOSTON (CBS) – As you get ready to start your day, chances are you are reviewing your responsibilities – to your employer, to your family, to your community – and thinking about how you’re going to fulfill them. Because that is what responsible people do.

Unfortunately, some people can’t handle the acceptance and fulfillment of basic responsibilities.

mccarthy21 Keller @ Large: Case Studies In Irresponsibility

Michael McCarthy in Suffolk Superior Court as the verdict is read, June 26, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

That was certainly the case in the tragically-short life of Bella Bond. Not a single adult in her life lived up to their responsibility to care for and protect her. How fitting that the story should end with her drug-addled mother and the mother’s boyfriend blaming each other for their own failures.

bond11 Keller @ Large: Case Studies In Irresponsibility

Rachelle Bond in court June 7, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

We were also confronted Monday with the sorry sight of Barry Cadden, convicted of fraud and racketeering in the case where his compounding firm shipped deadly medicines to customers, killing dozens and sickening hundreds. Evidence during his trial showed Cadden joking about how clueless state regulators were, and ignoring warning signs of his firm’s negligence.

cadden Keller @ Large: Case Studies In Irresponsibility

Barry Cadden enters federal court, June 26, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

And the trifecta of grotesque irresponsibility is completed by Monday’s start of the fraud trial of Martin Shkreli, the so-called “pharma bro” who became famous for demanding huge price hikes for a life-saving drug. That’s not what he’s on trial for here – a higher power will likely hold him accountable for his irrresponsible greed.

shkreli Keller @ Large: Case Studies In Irresponsibility

Martin Shkreli. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

These case studies in irresponsibility have a common denominator – for whatever reasons, some people just don’t care whether or not they hurt others.

And it’s our responsibility, when we catch them doing it, to put them away as a warning to others.

Share your thoughts with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach out on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch