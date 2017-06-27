NightSide – Could Tong Ren Healing Be The Answer

BOSTON (CBS) – Medical science has made extraordinary progress over the last few decades. But sometimes, traditional medicine can only go so far. What do you do when the normal, typical approach isn’t enough? For some, Tong Ren has provided an answer. Dr. Eleanor Marks, a former Boston University professor, decided sixteen years ago to leave the world of academia and become an expert in Tong Ren healing. Dr. Marks and one of her success stories, Julie Kalustian, join Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about alternative healing and to take your questions.
Originally broadcast June 26th, 2017.
One Comment
Thank you Dan for offering another very interesting and informative conversation about Tom Tam, Tong Ren and the diverse healing that is offered each and everyday. Excellent contributions were offered by Julie Contes-Kalustian and Dr. Eleanor Marks about this unique ‘alternative’ approach to health and wellness on a variety of levels.
Elissa and I have been attending Tong Ren ‘classes’ on a regular basis for more than a year, for a variety of issues and have realized tangible physical benefits. We are happy to continue sharing our personal experiences of Tong Ren with friends, family and contacts who are enduring cancer and other serious health issues.
We truly appreciate Tom Tam’s valiant and tireless efforts to help people with their numerous health challenges. We also deeply appreciate the caring and compassionate support that’s offered by his practitioners, who do their very best to help the people who come to Tong Ren in person, at satellite locations around the city and country and remotely via the Internet.
Frankly, from the first time I had the privilege of meeting Tom Tam, I’ve been impressed by his humility, generosity of spirit, kindness and Herculean efforts to help offer relief and healing to others. Another impressive factor is that all Tong Ren ‘Guinea Pig’ Classes are offered at no charge, but voluntary donations are welcomed.
Elissa and I thank you Tom Tam, Julie, Eleanor, Bell, Yvonne, Janice, David, Raja Kanya, and so, so, so many others who have not been mentioned here but make these noble acts of kindness possible. Thank you again, Dan Rea for making the conversation last night a possibility and being supportive to spread the good word about a very good thing!