NightSide – Could Tong Ren Healing Be The Answer

BOSTON (CBS) – Medical science has made extraordinary progress over the last few decades. But sometimes, traditional medicine can only go so far. What do you do when the normal, typical approach isn’t enough? For some, Tong Ren has provided an answer. Dr. Eleanor Marks, a former Boston University professor, decided sixteen years ago to leave the world of academia and become an expert in Tong Ren healing. Dr. Marks and one of her success stories, Julie Kalustian, join Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about alternative healing and to take your questions.

http://tongrenstation.com/

Originally broadcast June 26th, 2017.