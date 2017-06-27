WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Duxbury Man Accused Of Impersonating A Police Officer Held Without Bail

June 27, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Doug Cope, Duxbury, impersonating a police officer

DUXBURY (CBS) — A 20-year-old Duxbury man accused of impersonating a police officer among other crimes appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to investigators, it was Christopher Barlow’s parents who brought police a gun that their son had made.

When Barlow went down to the station to try and retrieve it, he used a fake Homeland Security ID.

He “proceeded to show them a Homeland Security ID, indicating that he worked for Homeland Security, though he refused to provide any information in regards to who his supervisor was and also would not allow them to copy the ID,” explained Prosecutor Elizabeth Mello.

 

illegalweaponsdl Duxbury Man Accused Of Impersonating A Police Officer Held Without Bail

Weapons and evidence seized from Christopher Barlow by police (Photo Courtesy: Duxbury Police)

Police said, based on information gathered from multiple agencies they were able to obtain a search warrant for Barlow.

There was a keypad to enter his bedroom in his Duxbury home. Once investigators were beyond that, they found Barlow had multiple fake IDs, had purchased parts to make several guns, and that he owned a number of illegal weapons.

Prosecutors said Barlow claimed to have IDs from Homeland Security, the Coast Guard as a special agent, and the Easton, Connecticut Police Department.

It was also mentioned in court that Barlow had blue lights attached to his car. Defense attornies said Barlow had never tried to pull anyone over and they were there because he was an EMT at the Easton Connecticut Volunteer Fire Department.

gunparts Duxbury Man Accused Of Impersonating A Police Officer Held Without Bail

Gun parts seized from Christopher Barlow (Photo Courtesy: Duxbury Police)

Barlow was arraigned in Plymouth District Court for illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer, and possession or control of an incendiary device or material.

He will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

